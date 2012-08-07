Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. women upset Brazilian favourites

LONDON Aug 7 American beach volleyball pair
Jennifer Kessy and April Ross beat the reigning world champions,
Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca of Brazil, in their
Olympic semi-final on Tuesday to set up an all-American women's
final.
It was the first major upset of the event and a crushing
outcome for Juliana and Larissa, who have won every trophy
available except for an Olympic medal.
Ross and Kessy, who were world champions in 2009, beat the
Brazilians by two sets to one on a score of 15-21 21-19 15-12.
They will face compatriots Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh
in the final on Wednesday.
May-Treanor and Walsh are the only pair to have successfully
defended an Olympic beach volleyball title since the sport made
its Games debut in 1996. They won gold in Athens in 2004 and
again in Beijing in 2008.
