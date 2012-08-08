Olympics-Beach volleyball-Pair seek 3rd gold in all-U.S. final

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Twice Olympic beach volleyball
champions Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh will battle for a
third gold in an all-American women's final against Jennifer
Kessy and April Ross on Wednesday.
May-Treanor and Walsh are the only pair of either gender to
successfully defend an Olympic title in beach volleyball since
the sport's Games debut in Atlanta in 1996. They won gold in
Athens in 2004 and again in Beijing in 2008.
Kessy and Ross, world champions in 2009, have been one of
the strongest teams on the circuit for several years but they
are usually in the shadow of May-Treanor and Walsh.
Wednesday's final is a rare opportunity for the number two
U.S. pair to take the spotlight away from their illustrious
compatriots.
Appearing in their first Olympics, Kessy and Ross were
expected to do well, but it was still a shock when they beat
Brazilian world champions Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca
by two sets to one (15-21 21-19 15-12) in Tuesday's semi-final.
They are unlikely to be given an easy ride by May-Treanor
and Walsh, who have said they want to crush all their opponents
regardless of where they are from.
The defending champions fought off a dynamic Chinese duo in
the semi-finals. Zhang Xi and Xue Chen, bronze medallists in
Beijing, raced to an early lead against May-Treanor and Walsh
but the Californians kept cool under pressure, deployed some
imaginative tactics and won two sets to nil (22-20 22-20).
On paper, May-Treanor and Walsh are favourites to win
against Kessy and Ross. Out of 13 previous matches between the
two teams in international tournaments, the Olympic champions
have won 11 while Kessy and Ross have won two.
But after their stunning performance against Larissa and
Juliana, who were the number one seeds and initial favourites to
win gold, Kessy and Ross go into the final with strong momentum.
The match is scheduled for 2000 GMT in the 15,000-seat
stadium built for the Games at Horse Guards Parade, a stunning
location next to Prime Minister David Cameron's residence at 10
Downing Street and within sight of Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Prince Harry, who was photographed playing beach
volleyball during a recent trip to Brazil, is expected to
attend.
At 1800 GMT, Juliana and Larissa will face Zhang and Xue in
the bronze medal match.
(editing by Michael Holden)