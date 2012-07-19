PREVIEW-Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil teams look big favourites

| LONDON, July 19
Brazilian flair and
togetherness, coupled with an extraordinary amount of
experience, make their men's and women's volleyball teams the
big favourites for glory at the London Olympics.
In the men's arena, world champions Brazil will be gunning
for a third Games title and look a better bet than current
Olympic champions the United States, who will still hope for a
podium spot.
Volleyball was introduced to the Olympics at the 1964 Games
in Tokyo and since then has been a stalwart for the four-yearly
event with the United States and Brazil winning five of the last
seven men's golds.
The United States surprisingly beat Brazil in the final in
Beijing four years ago but charismatic Brazilian coach Bernardo
Rezende is back for another crack after 11 years in the job.
Experience also comes in the form of Gilberto Amauri de
Godoy Filho, known as Giba, who was instrumental in helping
Brazil win gold in Athens in 2004.
The 35-year-old captain, hoping to play in his fourth
Olympics, has a titanium rod in his left leg to help heal a
fracture.
While Rezende has kept most of his squad in tact, including
son and ace setter Bruno, the United States have lost one of
their most inspirational players.
Captain and setter Lloy Ball retired after the 2008 Games
but coach Alan Knipe still boasts the likes of powerful outside
hitter Reid Priddy.
Among the Europeans, Russia, Poland and Italy should be
among the medal contenders but European champions Serbia will
only be dark horses without the outstanding Ivan Miljkovic, who
has retired from international volleyball.
Poland's 23-year-old spiker Bartosz Kurek is one of the
biggest new names in world volleyball and could leave his
devastating mark in London, where video technology will not be
used despite trials elsewhere in the sport.
Bulgaria clinched the final Olympic berth after winning a
qualification tournament in June but coach Radostin Stoychev and
top player Matey Kaziyski quit immediately afterwards, accusing
officials of interfering in domestic leagues.
Bulgaria open the men's pool phase on July 29 against hosts
Great Britain, participating in Olympics volleyball for the
first time. The 12 teams are in two pools with the top four from
each going into the quarter-finals
The women take to the Earl's Court arena in west London, the
opposite side of the city from the Olympic Park, from July 28.
Brazil are widely expected to retain their crown but world
champions Russia and Italy could run them close with European
champions Serbia and Turkey are not to be dismissed.
(Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov and Zoran
Milosavljevic; Editing by Peter Rutherford)