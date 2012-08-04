Olympics-Volleyball-Poland defeat Britain in 'home' teams clash

LONDON Aug 4 Poland made the Earl's Court volleyball arena their own on Saturday as an army of supporters roared them on to a 3-0 win over hosts Britain.

More red and white flags than Union Jacks were on show in the west London venue and the noisy Polish fans helped the medal-contenders to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 win that put them second behind Bulgaria in Group A.

The large Polish community in west London means that the 1976 Montreal Olympics gold medallists have been playing their matches as a virtual home team.

After multiple Mexican waves and feet stamping from both sides during the match, zealous Polish fans wearing the national football kit could be heard chanting to the sound of a trumpet as they exited the arena long after the game finished.

Poland dominated the game, only giving the British team a look once in the second set when the home team took an early and short-lived lead.

"We and Great Britain, we are on completely different levels, we've got different goals than they've got," captain Marcin Mozdzonek said, adding that the Polish team's aim was to make the final.

Britain's Jason Haldane said he saw Poland, who have not won an Olympic medal since 1976, as one of the favourites for gold.

"We don't really get a chance to play teams like this and you need to play teams like this to understand what you need to achieve and strive for," he said.

Making their Olympic debut, the home team have yet to win a set in the tournament after a tough few years of h eavy funding cuts and a struggle for quality opponents in the build-up to the Games.

"We're doing this for free and the experience and the pride of trying to represent Britain in the Olympics. Without the funding its impossible to have a programme that is a world class programme," Haldane explained.

In an earlier match in Group B Germany defeated Tunisia in straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, putting a shaky start in the contest behind them to rise to fourth in the group and give themselves a chance of reaching the last eight.

The top four finishers from each pool of six will go ahead to the quarter-finals of the tournament which begin on Wednesday. (Editing by Tom Pilcher)