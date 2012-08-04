UPDATE 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Russia save match point, upset U.S.

(Releads, adds later match results, additional quotes)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 4 Russia saved a match point to hand
defending Olympic champions the United States their first defeat
of the tournament when they stormed from two sets down to win in
emphatic style on Saturday.
Russia, bronze medallists at Beijing 2008, clung on at the
end of the third set before knocking the stuffing out of the
Americans in the final two for a 27-29, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16,
15-8 victory.
"Throughout the match the team started to wake up and
started to play better. They realised they had to serve more
aggressively and they did, and that was what changed the game,"
American David Lee said.
"This is definitely a team that we're going to see later on
in this tournament."
Lee said the confidence of the U.S. team, one of the medal
favourites but who have had a rocky ride in recent years, would
not be shaken by the defeat.
"I think that it's good that it happened in pool play," he
said.
"The last few years has kind of been an up and down
rollercoaster, we haven't really been on a good level, but now
we're at a high level."
With one game left to play in the group stages of the
tournament, the U.S. and Russia lie first and second in Group B
and will contest quarter-finals.
Also through are Italy, who moved into third position in
Group A when they came back from two sets down in their clash
against a young Australian side.
Italy looked under pressure against Australia before coming
back from the brink to win 21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-13.
Earlier on Saturday Poland made the Earl's Court volleyball
arena their own as an army of supporters roared them on to a 3-0
win over hosts Britain.
POLISH FLAGS
More red and white flags than Union Jacks were on show in
the west London venue and the noisy Polish fans helped the
medal-contenders to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 win that put them
second behind Bulgaria in Group A.
The pair are assured knockout stages berths.
The large Polish community in west London means that the
1976 Montreal Olympics gold medallists have been playing their
matches as a virtual home team.
Poland dominated the game, only giving the British team a
look once in the second set when the home team took an early and
short-lived lead.
"We and Great Britain, we are on completely different
levels, we've got different goals than they've got," captain
Marcin Mozdzonek said, adding that the Polish team's aim was to
make the final.
Britain's Jason Haldane said he saw Poland, who have not won
an Olympic medal since 1976, as one of the favourites for gold.
"We don't really get a chance to play teams like this and
you need to play teams like this to understand what you need to
achieve and strive for," he said.
Making their Olympic debut, the home team have yet to win a
set in the tournament after a tough few years of h eavy funding
cuts and a struggle for quality opponents in the build-up to the
Games.
"We're doing this for free and the experience and the pride
of trying to represent Britain in the Olympics. Without the
funding its impossible to have a programme that is a world class
programme," Haldane explained.
In an earlier match in Group B Germany defeated Tunisia in
straight sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16, putting a shaky start in the
contest behind them to rise to fourth in the group and give
themselves a chance of reaching the last eight.
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)