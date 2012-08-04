版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 20:05 BJT

Olympics-Poland beat Britain in the men's volleyball group a - results

LONDON, Aug 4 Poland beat Britain 3-0 at Earls Court
in London in the Olympic men's volleyball Group A on Saturday.
    Bulgaria leads the Olympic men's volleyball Group A with 9
points. Poland is currently second with 9 points and Italy is
third with 6 points after the most recent match.

Results Table
 
Britain 0 Poland 3  
    
STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Bulgaria  3 3 0 9  1  9   
2. Poland    4 3 1 10 4  9   
3. Italy     3 2 1 7  4  6   
4. Argentina 3 1 2 4  6  3   
5. Australia 3 1 2 3  6  3   
6. Britain   4 0 4 0  12 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 4 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Italy    (1345)  
Argentina v Bulgaria (1900)

