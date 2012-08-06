版本:
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 6日 星期一 18:38 BJT

Olympics-Australia beat Poland in the men's volleyball Group A - results

LONDON, Aug 6 Australia beat Poland 3-1 at Earls
Court in London in the Olympic men's volleyball Group A on
Monday.
    Bulgaria leads the Olympic men's volleyball group a with 9
points.
    Poland is currently second with 9 points and Italy is third
with 8 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Australia 3 Poland 1  

    STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Bulgaria  4 3 1 10 4  9   
2. Poland    5 3 2 11 7  9   
3. Italy     4 3 1 10 6  8   
4. Australia 5 2 3 8  10 7   
5. Argentina 4 2 2 7  7  6   
6. Britain   4 0 4 0  12 0   

    MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Italy   v Bulgaria  (1345)  
Britain v Argentina (1545)

