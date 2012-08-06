Olympics-Australia beat Poland in the men's volleyball Group A - results

LONDON, Aug 6 Australia beat Poland 3-1 at Earls
Court in London in the Olympic men's volleyball Group A on
Monday.
Bulgaria leads the Olympic men's volleyball group a with 9
points.
Poland is currently second with 9 points and Italy is third
with 8 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Australia 3 Poland 1
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. Bulgaria 4 3 1 10 4 9
2. Poland 5 3 2 11 7 9
3. Italy 4 3 1 10 6 8
4. Australia 5 2 3 8 10 7
5. Argentina 4 2 2 7 7 6
6. Britain 4 0 4 0 12 0
MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Italy v Bulgaria (1345)
Britain v Argentina (1545)