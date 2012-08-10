Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil crush Italy to reach volleyball final

LONDON Aug 10 Brazil reached their third
straight Olympic men's volleyball final as they romped past
Italy 3-0 on Friday.
The world's top ranked team, who won gold in Athens before
picking up silver in Beijing, will face Russia on Sunday after
demolishing their semi-final opponents 25-21 25-12 25-21 in
front of a raucous crowd at Earls Court.
It was a tight first set with both teams going toe-to-toe
before Brazil stepped it up in the second and closed it out
comfortably.
Italy, who were a surprise package in the last four after
beating defending champions the United States in the quarters,
will face Bulgaria in the bronze-medal match.
