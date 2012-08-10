UPDATE 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil crush Italy to reach final

(Adds quotes)
LONDON Aug 10 Brazil reached their third
straight Olympic men's volleyball final as they romped past
Italy 3-0 on Friday.
The world's top ranked team, who won gold in Athens before
picking up silver in Beijing, will face Russia on Sunday after
demolishing their semi-final opponents 25-21 25-12 25-21 in
front of a raucous crowd at Earls Court.
It was a tight first set with both teams going toe-to-toe
before Brazil stepped it up in the second.
Italy briefly threatened to come back into the match in the
third, but Brazil kept their composure on the big points to
close it out comfortably.
"That is the best we have played all tournament. I think it
was our best match in the last two years," Brazil's Bruno
Rezende said.
"We knew they would serve well but we kept our head and
stayed patient tonight."
Italy, who were a surprise package in the last four after
beating defending champions the United States in the quarters,
will face Bulgaria in the bronze-medal match.
"Against Bulgaria we will have to play perfect volleyball
because they are playing perfect matches and they did very well
against Russia," Italy captain Cristian Savani said.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Michael Holden)