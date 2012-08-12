UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-Powerful Russia fight back for gold

(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON Aug 12 Russia beat Brazil to win the
Olympic men's volleyball gold medal on Sunday, fighting back
from the brink of a straight-sets defeat to take the decider and
seal a 3-2 victory.
Having lost the first two sets, Russia twice found
themselves a match point down in the third but roared back to
claim their first gold in the event for 32 years 19-25 20-25
29-27 25-22 15-9.
"I think that those people that did not believe in us, they
turned their back and went away after the second set, but those
who trusted, they are the most valuable. I think we have shown
our character," Russia's Sergey Tetyukhin told reporters.
Brazil cruised through the first two sets, winning the first
three points of the match and rarely surrendering the lead
thanks to some inventive play that outfoxed a powerful and
physically-imposing Russian team.
The best of five-sets match looked to be heading towards an
early conclusion but when Brazil squandered two gold-medal
points a fired-up Russian side powered back into the game.
The 7-foot 2-inch (2.18 metre) Dmitriy Muserskiy led the
charge, upsetting the Brazilian side's rhythm at the net with a
series of key blocks and point-scoring spikes.
Russia then dominated the fourth set as Brazil lost the
poise and guile that served them well early in the contest.
"I think their coach had a very good idea in placing
Muserskiy in his position. After that, it was just the game we
played. I think that we weren't able to handle their spikes and
that left us a bit anxious," said Brazil's Lucas Saatkamp.
The younger and taller Russian team then won by six clear
points in the decider to claim their first Olympic volleyball
gold since victory on home turf in the 1980 Moscow Games.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond and Matt
Falloon)