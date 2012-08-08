Olympics-Volleyball-Samba time as Brazil beat Argentina

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Passions ran high at London's
Earls Court on Wednesday as the latest chapter of one of the
world's great sporting rivalries saw Brazil overwhelm Argentina
to reach the semi-finals of the men's Olympic volleyball
tournament.
It was the first part of a juicy double-header between the
south American powerhouses who were also locking horns across
London in the basketball quarter-finals later.
Brazilians vastly outnumbered their Argentine counterparts
inside the cavernous arena that, for an hour or so, could have
been in Rio de Janeiro.
The distinctive yellow and green was splashed all around the
12,000-capacity arena, with fans, some wearing matching wigs,
draped in Brazilian flags. Breaks in a play were filled with the
samba rhythm as drummers added to the carnival atmosphere.
Outside, fans carrying cardboard signs saying "Tickets
PLEASE! or "tickets to swap" walked around desperately trying to
find a way to watch the day's opening quarter-final. Many were
left disappointed despite plenty of empty seats inside.
"We love the Argentinians," joked ticket holder Fernando
Carvalho, a Brazilian studying in London, as he rushed to find
his seat. "Especially when we throw them on the barbecue!"
Leandro Santos, who had travelled from Sao Paulo especially
to watch the volleyball tournament in which both Brazil's men
and women have chances for gold, summed up the rivalry.
"When we play Argentina it doesn't matter if it's soccer,
basketball, volleyball, cards or dominoes, there's always a lot
of pride at stake," Santos, wearing a Corinthians' soccer shirt,
said. "It's never friendly."
The soccer pitch is the natural environment for the two
nations that gave the world the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona,
Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but the Olympics throws them together
in different sports.
Brazil, who will host the next summer Olympics, have the
bragging rights when it comes to the medals table.
They have two golds amongst their nine medals, and possibly
more to come, while Argentina have just a solitary bronze.
There was no doubt who ruled the volleyball court on
Wednesday as Brazil, with towering Leandro Vissotto Neves and
Murilo Endres stacking up points at the net, ran out easy
winners by three sets to nil.
A small clump of Argentina fans, bouncing up and down
throughout in their blue and white striped shirts, gamely tried
to compete with the chants of "Braz-eel, Braz-eel" but the
result was never really in doubt.
Brazil will face either Italy or reigning Olympic champions
the United States in Friday's semi-final. The other
quarter-finals see Bulgaria take on Germany and Poland against
Russia.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Michael Holden)