WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Party over for U.S, Russia march on

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 They cranked up the volume at the
Olympic volleyball party on Wednesday but it all went flat for
the United States as the defending men's champions were sent
packing by Italy.
On a day of samba, surprises and Russian firepower at Earls
Court, the hitherto under-performing Italians conjured an
inspired display out of nowhere to beat the U.S. 3-0.
They will now face top-ranked Brazil who fed off a carnival
atmosphere to crush south American rivals Argentina.
By far the loudest noise of the day came later, however,
when Poland, roared on by legions of fans in white and red,
faced historic rivals Russia in an electrifying atmosphere.
With chants of "Polska, Polska" ringing around the old
London arena, reminiscent of the Euro 2012 soccer championships
co-hosted by Poland, Russia's own "poles" were unshakable in a
clash between the world's second and third ranked nations.
Dmitry Muserskiy, all 2.18 metres of him, and Maxim
Mikhaylov, a mere 2.02m, were the twin towers on which Russia
built a 3-0 victory - scoring 25 of their side's points and
blocking everything Poland threw at them.
Russia will play either Germany or Bulgaria for a place in
their first Olympic final since the former they won gold in
Moscow in 1980 as the former Soviet Union.
After Brazil earned the south American bragging rights by
dispatching an inexperienced Argentina side with relative ease,
they would have expected a second clash with the United States
after losing to them in group play.
However, Italy had not read the script.
After saving two set points in the opener the Azzurri turned
on the style to stun their opponents, winning 28-26 25-20 25-20.
"This is the team that I was looking for and missed in the
previous five matches," Italy coach Mauro Berruto, whose side
were beaten by Poland and Bulgaria in the qualifying round
before scraping through in fourth spot, told reporters.
It was a bitter disappointment for American captain Clayton
Stanley, top points scorer in his side's gold run in Beijing.
"They turned it up an notch and we turned it down," he told
reporters. "We worked four years for this, it's kinda tough."
Three-times world champions Italy are looking for their
first Olympic title, while Brazil are aiming to recapture the
crown they won in Athens before losing to the U.S. in the final
in Beijing four years ago.
They were clinical against Argentina, their fierce
continental sporting rivals.
The impressive spike Murilo Endres fired the winning point
for Brazil to the delight of their colourful fans.
"It was our best match so far. Our determination and mindset
were crucial," livewire libero S ergio Santos told reporters.
"It's never easy with Argentina but today we were able to
attack more efficiently than them."
Russia will take some stopping, judging by their flattening
of Poland. With a 3-0 win over Brazil already under their belt
in group play, coach Vladimir Alekno's side are oozing
confidence.
Even so, Alekno was not totally satisfied.
"The quarter-final is always the most difficult game. Either
you continue, or you are knocked out from the competition. There
was a certain psychological pressure on my players and I cannot
say that we totally coped with it," he said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)