UPDATE 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Youthful Bulgaria continue to sparkle

(Adds later matches, quotes)
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON Aug 6 Bulgaria's young team continued to
shine at the Olympic men's volleyball on Monday as a convincing
victory over Italy, plus Poland's shock defeat by Australia,
propelled them to the top of Group A.
"We have fire because everyone on this team is very young.
Everybody wants to play with emotion," spiker Tsvetan Sokolov
told reporters after Bulgaria's 32-30 25-20 25-19 win at Earls
Court.
The team finished fifth in Beijing four years ago but were
expected to struggle to match that achievement in London
following a difficult build-up that included the departure of
coach Radostin Stoychev in June.
"Nobody expected we would (perform so well) but we have
shown the world that no one can mess with us," spiker Todor
Aleksiev said.
Bulgaria now play Germany in the quarter-finals while Italy
face a tough task against Beijing champions and Group B winners
the United States.
The top finishers in each group face the fourth-placed team
from the other section and there is a draw to determine the
other quarter-finals.
The U.S. scored a straightforward 25-15 25-19 25-19 victory
over winless Tunisia.
Beijing runners-up Brazil and bronze medallists Russia also
qualified for the last eight from Group B along with outsiders
Germany.
"USA are a team playing well but it's OK (to be playing
them), any team would be a strong team now," Italian captain
Cristian Savani said.
Bulgaria had another young team to thank for helping them
win Group A as fifth-placed Australia recorded a surprise 25-21
25-22 18-25 25-22 win over Poland who finished second.
"It has been an amazing tournament for us. It is clear how
the team have evolved day-by-day," Australia coach Jon Uriate
said after the team rebounded from 3-0 whitewashes by Argentina
and Bulgaria to almost topple Italy and then defeat Poland.
"I think we showed against Italy that we could win against a
top team and this group (of players) is very smart," added
Uriate who won a bronze medal as a player for Argentina in the
1988 Seoul Olympics.
Uriate became Australia's coach in May 2011 and has rebuilt
the team following the retirement of many senior players at the
end of the 2010-11 season.
"The evolution in 13 months has been huge," he said.
Argentina progressed with a 25-18 25-18 25-15 win over a
British team that has failed to win a set in the tournament.
"We're very tired. We've emotionally flat. I've tried to
push them. It's been our first big tournament so there's been a
lot of emotional strength out of our body," said Britain coach
Harry Brokking.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)