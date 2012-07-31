Olympics-Volleyball-Internal chaos makes us stronger, say Bulgaria

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 It is difficult to find a nation
with as much sporting turmoil as Bulgaria, where coaches and
players are hired, fired or resign on a monthly basis and often
at the most inopportune times.
In soccer, Levski Sofia had to deal with serious fan
violence and a road blockade in the last year while the club
also had to cope with three manager resignations with one
quitting after nine days.
Rivals CSKA Sofia sacked nine players last week because of a
lack of effort and professionalism.
Volleyball is not immune to the pandemonium.
Bulgaria's preparations for the London Olympics were thrown
into disarray by coach Radostin Stoychev and top player Metey
Kaziyski both quitting a day after they had qualified for the
Games last month, citing national federation interference.
Somehow, out of the mess, Bulgaria find themselves on the
brink of the Olympic quarter-finals with two wins out of two in
Pool A after battering much-hyped Poland 3-1 on Tuesday.
"I don't think chaos helps anyone but it's part of our
national characteristic, in a moment of difficulty we show our
best," captain Vladimir Nikolov told reporters.
"In that moment we had a lot of problems, this was proof of
our character."
Bulgaria took silver in the men's volleyball at the 1980
Moscow Games but have never medalled in the Olympics otherwise.
New coach Nayden Naydenov could be on the verge of something
special - unless he decides to quit.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)