Olympics-Volleyball-Five and counting for American Scott-Arruda

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 American Danielle Scott-Arruda
has experienced almost everything in a long career in women's
volleyball but she will never grow tired of the Olympics.
The 39-year-old did not get a minute's action as the U.S.
began their Pool B matches with a hard-fought win against South
Korea at Earls Court on Saturday but she is sure to play a role
over the next two weeks in her fifth Olympics.
This time she has the added motivation of having her
26-month-old daughter Julianne watching from the stands.
"Every Olympics is special in its own way, there are
different challenges in terms of making the team," she told
reporters after the U.S. posted a 3-1 victory.
"This time it's even better because my daughter is here.
"She fell asleep though up there with all this noise, I
don't know how," added the Brazil-based middle blocker.
After having a baby, and with four Olympics starting from
Atlanta in 1996 behind her, Scott-Arruda could have been excused
for calling it a day.
However, she hopes her daughter will remember mum featuring
in the Olympic Games.
SOMETHING SPECIAL
"I wanted to play again and I wanted to be part of the
London team," added Scott-Arruda who is only the third female
volleyball player to go to five Olympics.
"She motivated me because I wanted her to be here and see
mommy do something great and be part of something special. She
may not remember it but she'll be able to say I was there."
Helping the U.S. to a long-awaited gold in women's
volleyball in London would be the ultimate thrill, according to
Scott-Arruda, who said she loved the fact that the journey to
Earls Court went past Buckingham Palace.
"It's a great crowd here and they really appreciated it
tonight," she said. "We get to do a bit of sightseeing on the
way which is really cool. I'm loving it.
"We are here for gold though, we've never done it before but
that's what we strive for."
So what about another Olympic adventure in Rio de Janeiro?
"Ha, I'd love to do that," said the keen LA Lakers fan. "But
one year at a time for now."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)