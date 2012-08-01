Olympics-Russia beat Algeria in the women's volleyball Group A - results

LONDON, Aug 1 Russia beat Algeria 3-0 at Earls Court in London in match 14 of the Olympic women's volleyball group a at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Russia leads the Olympic women's volleyball group a round with 9 points. Italy is currently second with 6 points and Japan is third with 6 points after the most recent match. Results Table Algeria 0 Russia 3 Dominican Republic 0 Japan 3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Russia 3 3 0 9 1 9 2. Italy 2 2 0 6 2 6 3. Japan 3 2 1 7 3 6 4. Britain 2 1 1 3 5 2 5. Algeria 3 0 3 2 9 1 6. Dominican Republic 3 0 3 2 9 0 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Britain v Italy (1545) London