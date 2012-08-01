版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 19:56 BJT

Olympics-Russia beat Algeria in the women's volleyball Group A - results

LONDON, Aug 1 Russia beat Algeria 3-0 at Earls Court
in London in match 14 of the Olympic women's volleyball group a
at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Russia leads the Olympic women's volleyball group a round
with 9 points.
    Italy is currently second with 6 points and Japan is third
with 6 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Algeria            0 Russia 3  
Dominican Republic 0 Japan  3  

    STANDINGS 
                      P W L F A Pts 
1. Russia             3 3 0 9 1 9   
2. Italy              2 2 0 6 2 6   
3. Japan              3 2 1 7 3 6   
4. Britain            2 1 1 3 5 2   
5. Algeria            3 0 3 2 9 1   
6. Dominican Republic 3 0 3 2 9 0   

    WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain v Italy (1545) London

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐