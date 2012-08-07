Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil back from brink to reach semis

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 Defending champions Brazil saved
six match points on the way to defeating Russia 3-2 in the
quarter-finals of the women's volleyball tournament at Earls
Court on Tuesday.
Spike Sheilla Castro scored 27 points for the Brazilians who
twice battled back from a set down to set up a semi-final
against Japan who also came through a five-setter against China.
The day's first two quarter-finals spanned nearly five hours
and produced an electrifying atmosphere in the cavernous
pre-World War Two venue in west London.
United States, whose women are trying to emulate the men's
side's gold in Beijing, face Dominican Republic in the first
evening match followed by South Korea versus Italy.
Brazil began the tournament slowly and group phase defeats
against the United States and South Korea left them hanging on
by a thread, but they have since returned to form.
Victories against China and Serbia meant they qualified for
the knockout phase but they looked to have reached the end of
the road against Russia, who in 2.02 metre Ekaterina Gamova
boast one of the most formidable players in the world.
However, with captain Fabiana Claudino inspiring her players
and the many Brazilians in the crowd willing them on, the South
Americans emerged victorious, winning the decider 21-19.
"We are very happy with the result to win 3-2 in the
quarter-final," coach Jose Guimaraes told reporters.
"After (the match against) Korea we tried to talk to each
other about the situation of the teams going through.
"We were not playing well, we were not playing as a team,
even though the preparation was really good. Since then we
started to improve. Today was a fantastic match."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)