Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. stun lethargic Brazil in final re-run

LONDON, July 30 An almost robotically focused
United States women's team proved revenge is a dish best served
cold when they got their own back on 2008 champions Brazil with
an emphatic Olympic volleyball pool victory on Monday.
The Americans lost out in the Beijing final to their yellow
and blue clad foes but prevailed 3-1 in one of the ultimate
grudge matches of these London Games to lay down a marker for
later in the tournament when the pair could meet again.
As the teams rattled through the points and pop music blared
out every other minute to tire out the cheerleaders, the U.S.
showed nerves of steel amid some unsporting jeers from the
Brazil fans with only captain Lindsey Berg affected on serve.
A highly successful blocking strategy against off-form 2008
MVP Paula Pequeno and Berg's superb setting in contrast to an
ageing Brazil helped the Americans prosper and seal a second win
in Pool B.
With the top four in each six-team pool making the Aug. 7
quarter-finals after their five group games, world champions
Russia also made it two wins from two but were pushed hard by
the Dominican Republic in a 3-1 victory.
The Caribbean nation matched their huge rivals in height and
heart in a close 25-23 first-set loss and then stunned everybody
by winning the third, only to come up short in the Pool A clash
despite a series of desperate dives.
South Korea's number 10 Kim Yeon-koung was the top scorer
with 34 points as her side defeated Serbia 3-1 for the first
time to register their opening win of Pool B.
Kim, whose only real blemish came when she was penalised for
smashing the ball into an opponent's face, is set to be one of
the stand out performers at the Games with her immense spiking
ability.
"She is absolutely necessary for our team to win and I
really trust her," South Korea coach Kim Hyung-sil told a news
conference with his counterpart Zoran Terzic just as gushing.
"She is one of the best players in the world - no doubt
about it," he said.
Asia also prevailed over Europe in the day's opening
encounter in Pool B at west London's Earl's Court Arena.
Medal hopefuls China outfought Turkey 3-1 with both sides
being roared on by sizeable contingents of their own fans.
The venue was over three-quarters full but the area for the
"Olympic family", which includes seats for team officials and
sports federation invitees, was again almost empty.
Italy face Japan and hosts Britain take on Algeria later on
Monday.
