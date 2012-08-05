UPDATE 2-Olympics-Volleyball-US women top pool stage undefeated

(Adds USA vs Turkey)
By Paul Casciato
LONDON Aug 5 The U.S. women's volleyball team
cruised to victory in three straight sets against Turkey on
Sunday, closing out the preliminary round of the London Olympics
tournament undefeated at the top of Pool B.
Turkey sails out of the competition alongside Britain,
Algeria and Serbia after China and Korea went to five sets
earlier in the day, giving them both enough points to earn a
spot in the knockout round of the quarter-finals.
Turkey played a blinding first set before losing 27-25, and
forcing the United States to shore up their defence and raise
their game.
"Obviously in the first set Turkey had a lot of success,"
U.S. coach Hugh McCutcheon told Reuters. "Once we blocked our
defence and our reception grooved in a little bit that made
things easier."
The world number one team's Destinee Hooker blasted 17
spikes out of 38 attempts, delivered 19 points and had some
strong help up front at the net from Foluke Akinradewo to win
the last two sets 25-16 and 25-19.
The U.S. women's team have never won gold at the Olympics,
with silver their best result at Los Angeles in 1984 and in
Beijing in 2008.
Russia will play Brazil in the quarter-finals followed by
Japan against China, Italy against Korea and the United States
against Dominican Republic on Tuesday.
EMOTIONAL FAREWELL
Britain bade an emotional farewell to the tournament after
losing to a far superior Japan, who outclassed them at the net
and crucially in ball reception.
Despite some impressive work at the net from Britain's Lynne
Beattie and Ciara Michel, the far more experienced Japanese
side, ranked fifth in the world versus a British team ranked
69th, took the match in three straight sets 25-19 25-14 25-12.
While Britain never really posed a threat, each point for
the home side received a rousing cheer from the home fans, who
stunned volleyball fans with a win in a tournament where they
were not expected to take a set, held up a home made thank you
message to the fans who have howled their support and stomped
their feet for them at every match.
Japanese coach Masayoshi Manabe praised an improving British
team at their first top flight international competition and
British captain Beattie said she felt the team had met
expectations by taking a win off 16th-ranked Algeria in their
second match and putting up a fight against Japan.
"We go away from this tournament feeling like we can stick
with the best teams in the world," Beattie told reporters.
Ninth-ranked Russia narrowly defeated fourth-ranked Italy in
a see-saw battle for the top of Pool A which went to the fifth
set. Russia pulled ahead late in the last set to win 15-11.
Top scorer Nataliya Gonchorova delivered 33 points over the
entire five sets.
Russian coach Serguey Ovchinnikov told Reuters he delivered
firm instructions to his side after the opening set.
"When we lost the first set, we had some problems with our
attack," Ovchinnikov said. "I told them you need to correct your
mistakes."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)