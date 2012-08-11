Olympics-Volleyball-New dawn for U.S. volleyball after final defeat

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 11 After successive defeats in
Olympic finals, Saturday represented the end of an era for the
United States women's volleyball team who are set for sweeping
changes before they begin their campaign in Rio in four years
time.
After one hour and 40 minutes of high-octane action, it was
Brazil and their samba support act in the stands who were
celebrating, just as they did four years ago in Beijing.
Five of Saturday's crestfallen U.S. squad had suffered that
defeat in China and how many of their team make it to Brazil to
take on their conquerors on their own turf is uncertain.
Coach Hugh McCutcheon will not be there and nor will
charismatic captain Lindsey Berg.
"I won't be there in Rio, I've given my heart and soul for
three Olympics and I'm done now," an emotional Berg told
reporters as she stifled the sobs.
"I will be cheering in Rio but not playing. I'm happy with
what I've done, it's been incredible.
"I never imagined I would have played in three Olympics. One
girl in high school, said I would play in the Olympics and I
didn't believe her. It's incredible and I've loved every minute
of it...
"I have no regrets I've given my heart and soul to
everything I've done with the team."
Berg is one of five members of the U.S. team who are
already in their 30s, while Danielle Scott-Arruda will turn 40
in October.
For New Zealander coach McCutcheon, who had tasted Olympic
gold with the U.S. men's team in Beijing, Saturday's defeat was
his cue to step away and take up a college coaching job at
Minnesota.
"This is the end of the road for me here in the
international arena," he told reporters.
"It has been an unbelievable journey and I feel privileged
to have been able to do the things I have done and work with the
athletes that I have done.
"If they need me I will always be here. USA volleyball is in
my blood. I am not going to make another campaign but if I could
come and help whoever is going to take over I would be willing."
