Olympics-Unpaid but upbeat, volunteer army wins hearts at Games

* 'Games makers' cite different motives for taking part
* Some travel hundreds of miles to work unpaid
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Aug 5 Sleep deprived, rain-soaked and
unpaid, London's army of Olympic volunteers - officially known
as "games makers" - are surprisingly upbeat, and have won
admiration for their work shepherding thousands of fans around
sports venues.
"We're the pulse of the park, the heart of the Games,"
volunteers Emma Ward, a sports teacher, and Hannah Page, an
administrator, cheered in unison at east London's packed Olympic
site on Sunday.
Like other unpaid workers at the Games, the two women had
taken time off work and travelled hundreds of miles to London at
their own expense to help with the mammoth logistical task of
hosting the Olympics.
Some are regular volunteers, who often donate their time to
community projects, others want to be part of what they see as
an historic and once-in-a-lifetime event, and a few cite
burnishing their resume and making friends as a key motivation.
The volunteers often work gruelling shifts and sometimes
have the privilege of free access to Games events, thought this
is not guaranteed.
Whatever their reason for coming, their help, alongside
cheerful soldiers and private security guards, has been highly
appreciated.
"They've been positive and helpful. They're always visible.
If you want to ask a question, there's always someone less than
10 metres away," said spectator Heather Brownscombe, 27.
Olympic organisers also heaped praise on the volunteers.
"Our brilliant volunteers seem to be having an extraordinary
impact on everyone they get to meet," Paul Deighton, chief
executive of the London organising committee (LOCOG), said on
Sunday, day nine of the Games. "We are really proud of them."
There are some 70,000 games makers at Olympic venues across
Britain, some coming from as far away as Canada and South
Africa, doing everything from stewarding fans to translating and
providing medical assistance.
The bulk are in London, which is now awash with Olympic
helpers in their eye-catching red and purple sweatshirts and
grey track pants.
The vast majority seem to be having fun. At a campsite a few
miles east of the Olympic stadium, where hundreds of volunteers
had pitched tents for 10 pounds a night ($16) or were sleeping
in their cars, there was a jamboree atmosphere.
"I'm sleeping in a tent, I've been here for 10 days and it's
been brilliant," said Sally Bucknole, 48, a college
administrator.
"I was at the stadium last night and the atmosphere was
amazing, it was electric. Tickets are hard to come by, so this
is one way to get involved. It's a chance to see a little bit of
history," she added.
ADRENALINE
The campsite is also a rugby club, and each night Olympic
visitors from around the world join the volunteers in the
clubhouse to cheer and sing as they watch the action on
widescreen televisions provided by the club.
"It's a really good atmosphere, really friendly. It's not
the usual London atmosphere where everyone keeps their head down
and keeps to themselves," said Izzie London, 24, a volunteer and
medical technician staying at the campsite.
The games makers applied for the role two years ago, and
underwent interviews in which they were asked about their
volunteering experience and assessed for their personability and
competence.
Teacher and fencing coach Paul Caine, 44, had driven 280
miles (450 km) from Newquay in western England to help at
fencing events.
"I've been up at 4.30 a.m., 5.30 a.m., but the adrenaline
and excitement means it's OK," he said, tidying up in the back
of his white van, where he sleeps on a mattress next to his
bike.
Annabel Russell, 43, is one of the unlucky group of
volunteers posted at transport hubs far from the Olympic venues
in east London to direct visitor traffic, sometimes in the rain,
using large pink foam hands to point the way.
"It's still wonderful even though I don't go into the
Olympic venues," she said, adding that support and appreciation
of her role had risen in tandem with British success in the
Games, which has stoked Olympic hysteria across Britain.
"It's getting more rewarding each day. I'm getting texts and
tweets of support and that's keeping me going," she said.
The enthusiasm contrasts with the cynicism, at least in the
British media, in the months leading up to the Olympics, with
many criticising the Games as too expensive or poorly organised.
"The media disses most things, don't they? We knew it would
be fantastic," said volunteer Hillary Orr, 46.
CONTROVERSY
The volunteers have not all been demonstratively cheerful,
however. Perhaps the most famous so far has been a
bored-sounding woman directing crowds with a megaphone.
"I cannot contain my excitement, everybody," she said in a
video that became an Internet hit.
"Today is a special day. We are going to be telling our
children's, children's, children's, children's, children about
this day," she added in a deliberately humorous monotone.
A few volunteers have been over-zealous in enforcing Olympic
venue rules - threatening to report journalists who do not make
an official application to speak to games makers, or cracking
down on those who stray only yards away from walking routes.
There is also controversy in some quarters over volunteers
being exploited. The Olympics is a major commercial sporting
event, drawing multi-million dollar sponsorships, and some
believe they should be better rewarded.
"Huge money making organisation, we have bumped untold
billions of tax payers money into it and you guys are mugging
yourselves off so badly to work for free .... have you all lost
control of your senses?" said an online forum poster, mhead bee.
(Additional reporting by Avril Ormsby, London Olympic reporting
team; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)