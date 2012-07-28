Olympics-Water polo-British men target win against Romania

LONDON, July 28 Fifty-six years since their last Olympic appearance, Britain's men's water polo team have pinned their hopes on their first match against Romania in the so-called "group of death", which will see them battle the top placed nations from the 2008 Games.

"They (Romania) are a target for us. It's the team that we're looking to get really close to and really give them a good go," said Britain's goalkeeper Ed Scott in a press conference on Saturday.

The British men, appearing in the Games as a result of their host nation status, will play Romania on Sunday in a match which could give them their best shot at victory before they take on Hungary, the U.S. and Serbia, the respective gold, silver and bronze medal winners from Beijing.

"If we did get that win (against Romania) it would be the biggest thing that's ever happened in British water polo," Scott said.

Once a powerful water polo nation, Britain won four golds in the early twentieth century, but the sport has since been dominated by southern and eastern European countries and Hungary are gunning for their fourth successive gold in London.

The Romanian team failed to qualify for the last Olympics and while the British team is expecting a tough match, their coach Christian Iordache has high hopes.

"We've met them so many times, we are very confident we can have a good start," he said, shrugging off a recent defeat to the Romanians in a tournament earlier in July.

"Sometimes before the big games, it's better to have a cold shower and to learn from what happened."

The GB men's team have prepared for their first chance to compete at the Games since 1956 by playing in the professional leagues in countries such as Hungary, Italy and Spain, a strategy pushed by the governing body, British Swimming.

"The quality of opposition you play against is just fantastic compared to what you might be able to get in England because of the professionality that we don't have here. I play against world champions and Olympic medallists every week," Scott said.

Like the men, the British women's water polo team are also novice Olympians, and due to make their Games debut against the Russians on Monday.

Both teams said the experience of stepping out in front of a home crowd at the opening ceremony boosted their confidence.

"We're all first time Olympians, so just to be part of it was such a special, special moment, it really made everyone so pumped up for all the games," women's captain Fran Leighton said. (Reporting by Sarah Young)