Olympics-Water polo-Royal rumble excites prince despite loss

LONDON, July 31 An appearance in the stands from
Prince William inspired Britain's unheralded water polo team to
a brave early display against Serbia before the hot favourites
for Olympic gold raced away to a 21-7 victory.
Britain, only competing because of host nation status and
regarded as the tournament underdogs, even took the lead against
the European champions and bronze medallists in Beijing before
succumbing to Serbia's formidable attack.
Having played water polo at school, Prince William was not
fazed by the rough and tumble of a sport likened to rugby in
water and cheered enthusiastically along with almost 5,000 other
fans in the packed venue on Tuesday.
Serbia's win propelled them to the top of Group B, which
features the top four nations from the 2008 Games, while Britain
languished at the bottom.
In the men's event, 12 teams are split into two groups, with
the top four from each group qualifying for the knockout stages.
Serbia stamped their mark on the contest on Sunday after
beating Hungary, the most successful water polo nation in
Olympic history and going for their fourth successive gold, by
14 goals to 10.
