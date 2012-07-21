PREVIEW-Olympics-Water polo-Hungary out to confirm super power status

| LONDON, July 21
LONDON, July 21 Water polo super power Hungary
are gunning for their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal but
having gone four years without winning a major title they have
something to prove at the London Games.
The men's water polo event in London, which will see what the
Victorians called "aquatic football" return to the country of
its birth, is tipped to be a more open contest than at previous
Games.
"This is going to be one of the most competitive Olympic
water polo tournaments ever. I think there's six or seven teams
that all have the chance to win medals," U.S. coach Terry
Schroeder, a winner of two silver medals at the 1984 and 1988
Games, told Reuters by telephone.
"It all depends on who peaks at the right time."
The tournament gets off to an electrifying start with Serbia
and Hungary, the two favourites, set to play each other on the
first day of the group stage. The only thing missing from
Serbia's packed water polo trophy cabinet is an Olympic gold.
World Champions Italy, who won gold at the Olympics the last
time they were staged in London in 1948, Croatia, Montenegro,
the United States and Spain also have a shot at a podium place.
Four years ago, the U.S. team were the dark horses of the
tournament, ranked ninth when they arrived in Beijing, but
stunned their opponents to win the silver medal.
"We're a veteran team. We have 10 guys back from Beijing. I
know the guys wouldn't have come back, and I wouldn't have come
back, unless we thought we had a chance to win a gold medal,"
Schroeder said.
Great Britain coach Cristian Iordache is realistic about the
host's chances given they have been drawn in the tougher of two
groups.
"We are a young team ... in the next three or four years we
will meet a level where the age of the players and the
experience they have in the Olympic Games will help a lot,"
Iordache told Reuters by telephone.
The women's event, taking place for the fourth time since it
was introduced at the 2000 Games in Sydney, has been described
as "very, very equal" by the British women's coach. The failure
of defending Olympic champions Netherlands to qualify points to
an open competition.
The United States and Australia, silver and bronze medal
winners in 2008, are tipped to meet in the final while Britain
will field a women's team for the first time.
