Olympics-Water polo-Serbia upset champions Hungary

LONDON, July 29 Serbia upset defending champions
Hungary in a thrilling early water polo group match on Sunday,
powering to a 14-10 victory and signalling to the Hungarians
that they a have a huge battle on their hands to win a fourth
consecutive Olympic gold medal.
In a match fought out with the intensity of a final, the two
favourites matched each other goal-for-goal in the first half,
before European champions Serbia took command with a prolific
third-quarter performance.
The defeat ended water polo super power Hungary's unbeaten
run of 17 games at the Olympics. They last lost a match 12 years
ago in the group stages in Sydney.
The high-scoring match, full of the aggression and
physicality for which the sport has been renowned since the 1956
"blood in the water" match, thrilled a stadium packed with 5,000
fans and each Hungarian goal prompted roars and chanting from a
crowd awash with Hungarian flags.
The match was the first in Group B, the so-called "group of
death" which features the top four-placed nations from the
Beijing Games.
