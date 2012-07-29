UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Serbia upset champions Hungary

(Adds Romania defeats Britain)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 29 Serbia upset defending champions
Hungary in a thrilling early water polo group match on Sunday,
powering to a 14-10 victory and signalling to the Hungarians
that they have a huge battle on their hands to win a fourth
consecutive Olympic gold medal.
In a match fought out with the intensity of a final, the two
favourites matched each other goal-for-goal in the first half,
before European champions Serbia took command with a prolific
third-quarter performance.
Hungary's loss ended the water polo superpower's unbeaten
run of 17 games at the Olympics. They last lost a match 12 years
ago in the group stages in Sydney.
Hungary's old guard, four of whom are targeting a fourth
gold, were unrattled by their first taste of Olympic defeat on
the opening day of the water polo contest.
"We just want to win the next game and (we) don't think
about history and records because if we think about that we
can't concentrate on the next match," 36-year-old Tamas Kasas,
who is competing in his fifth Games, told reporters after the
match.
Hungarian goal keeper Zoltan Szecsi blamed a lack of
concentration for the setback.
"Everybody can play well if we let them," he said.
The high-scoring match thrilled a stadium packed with 5,000
fans, with each Hungarian goal prompting roars and chanting from
a crowd awash with Hungarian flags.
But the crowd's support was not enough to help Hungary
against a relentless Serbian attack which saw Andrija
Prlainovic, 25, blast five goals past the Hungarian defence.
The match was the first in Group B, which features the top
four-placed nations from the Beijing Games.
Serbia's Filip Filipovic said the team would now focus on
recovering ahead of what he believes will be tough matches
against Montenegro and the United States.
"We are really, really tired. In the second half of the
game, we saw another face of Hungary, we saw the Olympic
winners, it was very, very tough. We are just happy to win," he
said.
Britain, competing in water polo at the Olympics for the
first time since 1956 as a result of their host nation status,
were crushed by Romania on Sunday 13-4.
The British team, which are also in Group B, had pinned
their hopes for a win on Romania, seeing the match as their
least difficult before they take on Hungary, the United States
and Serbia.
Captain Craig Figes said the team, roused by a partisan
crowd, were not daunted.
"We love the challenge," Figes said. "We're playing the best
teams in the world.
"We'll put that one behind us, we'll build on the positive
performance and we'll work on trying to put the finishing
touches on it and then we'll come back and we'll give it 100
percent," Figes said.
AGGRESSION
The Serbia-Hungary clash was full of the aggression and
physicality for which the sport has been renowned since the
"blood in the water" match between Hungary and the Soviet Union
at the 1956 Games.
The famous match saw Hungary overcome the Soviet Union in a
showdown laden with emotion and meaning, as the Hungarians took
the battle against their Soviet masters, who days before had
quelled a revolution on the streets of Budapest, to the water
polo pool.
"It's tough. It's not ballet," Croatia's Miho Boskovic told
reporters earlier in the day, clutching a bag of ice to his
elbow after scoring three goals in Croatia's opener against
Greece.
Wrestling and grabbing in water polo means players often
disappear beneath the water as they vie for position, leaving
spectators to wonder about the mess of foam and flailing limbs
before the bodies emerge.
Group A favourites Croatia stormed back in the final quarter
to secure an 8-6 win over Greece, powering to victory after a
shaky start, while Spain outclassed Kazakhstan, winning 14-6
and, Italy overcame Australia 8-5.
