Olympics-Montenegro beat Hungary 11-10 in the men's Water polo Group B

LONDON, July 31 Montenegro beat Hungary 11-10 at the
Water Polo Arena in London in match 9 of the Olympic men's Water
polo Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
Romania leads the Olympic men's Water polo Group B.
They are tied with Serbia, United States and Montenegro on 2
points, bu the Romanians are leading on goal difference.
Results Table
Hungary 10 Montenegro 11
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Romania 1 1 0 0 13 4 2
2. Serbia 1 1 0 0 14 10 2
3. U.S. 1 1 0 0 8 7 2
4. Montenegro 2 1 0 1 18 18 2
5. Hungary 2 0 0 2 20 25 0
6. Britain 1 0 0 1 4 13 0
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia v Britain (1720)
U.S. v Romania (1840)