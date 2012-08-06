Olympics-Croatia beat Kazakhstan in men's water polo Group A - result

LONDON, Aug 6 Croatia beat Kazakhstan 12-4 at
the Water Polo Arena in London in the Olympic men's water polo
Group A at the 2012 London Games on Monday.
Croatia leads the Olympic men's water polo Group A with 10
points.
Spain is currently second with 6 points and Italy is third
with 5 points.
Results Table
Kazakhstan 4 Croatia 12
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Croatia 5 5 0 0 50 29 10
2. Spain 4 3 0 1 45 32 6
3. Italy 4 2 1 1 30 29 5
4. Greece 4 1 1 2 33 30 3
5. Australia 4 1 0 3 27 36 2
6. Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 24 53 0
MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Greece v Australia (1020)
Spain v Italy (1840)