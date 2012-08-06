Olympics-Australia beat Greece in the men's water polo Group A - result

LONDON, Aug 6 Australia beat Greece 13-8 at the
Water Polo Arena in London in the Olympic men's water polo Group
A on Monday.
Croatia leads the Olympic men's water polo group a with 10
points.
Spain is currently second with 6 points and Italy is third
with 5 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Greece 8 Australia 13
Kazakhstan 4 Croatia 12
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Croatia 5 5 0 0 50 29 10
2. Spain 4 3 0 1 45 32 6
3. Italy 4 2 1 1 30 29 5
4. Australia 5 2 0 3 40 44 4
5. Greece 5 1 1 3 41 43 3
6. Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 24 53 0
MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain v Italy (1840) London