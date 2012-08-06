Olympics-Australia beat Greece in the men's water polo Group A - result

LONDON, Aug 6 Australia beat Greece 13-8 at the Water Polo Arena in London in the Olympic men's water polo Group A on Monday. Croatia leads the Olympic men's water polo group a with 10 points. Spain is currently second with 6 points and Italy is third with 5 points after the most recent match. Results Table Greece 8 Australia 13 Kazakhstan 4 Croatia 12 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Croatia 5 5 0 0 50 29 10 2. Spain 4 3 0 1 45 32 6 3. Italy 4 2 1 1 30 29 5 4. Australia 5 2 0 3 40 44 4 5. Greece 5 1 1 3 41 43 3 6. Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 24 53 0 MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Spain v Italy (1840) London