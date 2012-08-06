版本:
Olympics-Australia beat Greece in the men's water polo Group A - result

LONDON, Aug 6 Australia beat Greece 13-8 at the
Water Polo Arena in London in the Olympic men's water polo Group
A on Monday.
    Croatia leads the Olympic men's water polo group a with 10
points.
    Spain is currently second with 6 points and Italy is third
with 5 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Greece     8 Australia 13  
Kazakhstan 4 Croatia   12  

    STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Croatia    5 5 0 0 50 29 10  
2. Spain      4 3 0 1 45 32 6   
3. Italy      4 2 1 1 30 29 5   
4. Australia  5 2 0 3 40 44 4   
5. Greece     5 1 1 3 41 43 3   
6. Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 24 53 0   

    MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain v Italy (1840) London

