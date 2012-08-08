UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Montenegro, Serbia qualify for semis

(Releads, adds additional quotes)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 8 Gold-medal favourites Serbia
joined their Balkan neighbours Montenegro in the semi-finals of
the Olympic water polo tournament on Wednesday, after staging a
decisive turnaround in the second half of their match against
Australia.
Serbia, who won their group and were playing the lowest seed
from the opposite pool narrowly avoided a huge upset. They
trailed Australia right until the final four minutes of the
match, before winning 11-8.
Montenegro beat Spain 11-9 in an earlier quarter final clash
to book into the semis, giving the country a shot at winning its
first Olympic medal as an independent nation.
"I was afraid," admitted Serbia's Filip Filipovic said of
how he felt when they were behind, but he said he took
confidence from the team's ability to turn the match around.
"I think that this team showed spirit. When we play badly
like in the first two quarters, we can rise up again, and we can
play the most beautiful water polo."
The team roared back to life in the second half of the match
with a torrent of goals from their three top scorers, Andrija
Prlainovic, Filipovic and captain Vanja Udovicic, in a display
which saw Serbia's famed defence recover to put a stop to
Australia's run.
Serbia, who won bronze in Beijing, have spent the past four
years on a roll, winning every major title on offer and are
favourites to win the tournament after an unbeaten run so far.
MEDAL QUEST
Montenegro cruised through the middle periods of the game
before letting a four-goal lead slip in a tense fourth quarter
as Spain capitalised on their extra-player situations.
Montenegro narrowly lost out on the bronze to take fourth
place in Beijing, when it competed in its first Olympics as an
independent country since it separated from Serbia in 2006.
"I don't want to be one more time fourth, I want to take a
medal. It's very important for us to take a medal," Montenegrin
captain Nikola Janovic said after the win.
The team was cheered on in the stands by Prime Minister Igor
Luksic earlier on in the tournament, who spent his holiday in
London watching the country's teams compete in water polo and
handball, such is his desire for a medal for Montenegro.
"We must be a little crazy. It's the moment. It's one moment
(of) inspiration," said Janovic when asked how his team will win
their next match and guarantee a shot at the gold medal.
Montenegro will play either Croatia or the U.S., who meet in
a quarter final match later on Wednesday, in the semi-finals
scheduled for Friday, while Serbia will meet either Hungary or
Italy.
The Serbians have already overcome defending champions
Hungary, looking to win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold, in
the group stages.
"Doesn't matter. Semi-final, tough game, everybody comes
here to win," Serbian coach Dejan Udovicic said when asked which
team he would rather meet in the semis.
The former Yugoslav nations of Montenegro, Serbia and
Croatia all play a similar style of water polo, which has to
date help them dominate at this year's Games.
For Spain, who last got a medal in the water polo in 1996
when they took home gold, the loss was a painful repeat of 2008,
when they were also defeated in the quarter-finals.
(Editing by Alison Williams)