WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Water polo-Italy join Balkan states in semis

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Italy battled past Hungary and
Croatia disposed of the U.S. to join Montenegro and Serbia in
the men's water polo semi-finals, which will feature neither of
the Beijing gold and silver medallists after a thrilling
quarter-finals round.
Montenegro will play Balkan neighbour Croatia on Friday, and
Serbia face Italy, in a semi-final line-up that reflects a
tournament that been dominated by the countries of the former
Yugoslavia.
Italy advanced to the semi-finals after a defining moment
for water polo at the Games, as they unseated mighty Hungary
from a 12-year, three gold-medal reign on the Olympic throne
with an 11-9 victory, in a match high on meaning, drama and last
minute shots.
Croatia made light work of the U.S. team in the final match
of the evening, beating the 2008 runners-up 8-2, after a
brilliant defensive performance which proved too strong for the
Americans to crack.
"Tonight, we played defence, amazing, so aggressively. Our
goalkeeper was brilliant," Croatia's Niksa Dobud said. "I
expected that we'd go to the semis if we played like this."
The U.S. exit at this stage of the competition was hard to
stomach for a group which were so intent on winning a medal they
sacrificed a season of professional wages.
"It's just our shots weren't falling today and sometimes
that's how it goes. You hope it's not in the quarter-finals of
the Olympics, but sometimes that's how it happens," centre
forward Ryan Bailey said.
The American Olympic campaign started off well with a win
over Montenegro but the experienced team rarely looked at ease
in later matches.
"We never found that rhythm again, never quite found that
belief, maybe, in ourselves," U.S. coach Terry Schroeder said.
UNSTOPPABLE
Croatia and Italy both reach the semi-final stages of the
tournament for the first time since 1996, when they went on to
win silver and bronze respectively, while Montenegro and Serbia
are old hands and featured in the semis in both 2008 and 2004.
"When we play as a team and we respect our systems and play
with discipline the score takes care of itself. I just hope that
we can play like this all the way to the end," Italy's Pietro
Figlioli, who scored a hat-trick, said.
He added that defeating the Olympic champions gave him a
feeling of "personal satisfaction", and said he believed the
team were "unstoppable" when they play together like they did
against Hungary.
Gold-medal favourites Serbia were also part of the drama
earlier on Wednesday, when they were almost upset by
lower-ranked Australia, before they staged a decisive turnaround
in the second half to beat Australia 11-8.
Montenegro overcame Spain 11-9 in their quarter final to
give their country a shot at winning their first Olympic medal
as an independent nation.
The former Yugoslav nations of Montenegro, Serbia and
Croatia all play a similar style of water polo which has helped
them power ahead of their rivals at this year's Games.
(Editing by Alison Williams)