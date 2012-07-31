Olympics-Water polo-Mighty Hungary under pressure

LONDON, July 31 Defending champions Hungary
suffered their second loss in a row when they were beaten 11-10
by Montenegro on the second day of the men's water polo
competition on Tuesday.
Hungary, the most successful country in Olympic water polo
and gunning for their fourth consecutive gold in London, showed
their quality in the second half but it was not enough to
overcome a determined Montenegrin team.
Hungary lost 14-10 to Serbia on Sunday to end a 12-year, 17-
game unbeaten run at the Olympics and they are under pressure to
progress with three group games left. The top four in the
six-team group qualify for the knockout stages.
Two late penalties, one for either side, delighted an early
morning crowd packed with Hungarian supporters, in an exciting
end to a match in which the Hungarians hit the woodwork twice in
the final minute of the game.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Ed oOsmond)