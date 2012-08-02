Olympics-Water polo-Spain's men on track to emulate soccer heroes

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 Spain chalked up their second win
in the men's water polo Olympic tournament, beating Australia
13-9 in their Group A match on Thursday, and putting them on
course to emulate their soccer heroes.
A well-rounded display from the Spanish, which saw ten out
of the 11 outfield players on the scoresheet, put them top of
their group as they moved on from a controversial defeat in
their last outing.
"We are really happy because more than the result, the
feeling that the team were playing together. We feel like we
understand each other without looking at each other and that's a
good feeling," 26-year old Felipe Perrone, who scored two goals,
told reporters.
Spain are looking to go all the way in the tournament,
replicating not only the country's gold in water polo from the
1996 Games, but also the huge success of the national soccer
team, the reigning world and European champions.
"Spain, the way that they play, how they changed the
mentality of soccer, we are really, really proud of them,"
Perrone said.
The counter-attack specialist was born in Brazil but has a
Spanish grandmother and moved to Spain when he was 15 to fulfil
his dream of playing water polo at the Olympics, explaining that
water polo is not a big sport in Brazil.
"The other thing that we like, is because they are all
smaller, like what's happened with us, so we identify with
them," Perrone, who at 6 ft (183 cm) is diminutive by water polo
standards, said of Spain's soccer team.
Spain's appeal against a disallowed goal in their 8-7 loss
to Croatia on Tuesday was rejected by the sport's governing body
FINA late on Wednesday.
There are two groups of six teams in the men's water polo
competition. The top four in each group will qualify for the
knockout stages, with the higher placed teams in each pool
theoretically having an easier route to the final.
