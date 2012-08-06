Olympics-Water polo-Australia defeat Greece to make it to quarters

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 Australia stunned Greece 13-8 in
their final group stage match of the men's water polo tournament
at the London Olympics on Monday to book a place in the
quarter-finals.
Australia had been languishing in fifth after a solitary
victory over Kazakhstan, but the win saw them shoulder Greece
out of the fourth and final qualification spot.
Australia, playing in green and gold caps against the white
of Greece, raced away midway through the game and Greek captain
Georgios Afroudakis had no complaints about the result.
"They deserve to go to the last eight," Afroudakis,
appearing at his fifth Olympics, said. "We go back home unhappy,
but that's sport."
Croatia had already wrapped up the group before their 12-4
win over Kazakhstan on Monday, but centre forward Niksa Dobud
said the knockout rounds were all that mattered.
"It don't mean nothing before the quarter-finals. If we lose
there, we go home," Dobud said.
Australia and Croatia's next opponents will be decided by
the outcome of Group B games to be played later on Monday.
Croatia went through unbeaten from their pool, though it is
regarded as the easier of the two groups. On current standings,
Croatia could face defending champions Hungary, who are gunning
for their fourth consecutive gold.
"Hungary didn't play any game like they can. I'm scared that
Hungary can play like they did in the Olympics before," Dobud
said. "I'm scared if they play like that in the quarter-finals."
