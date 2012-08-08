Olympics-Water polo-"Yugoslav school" is the one to beat

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 8 Yugoslavia may have been torn
apart more than 20 years ago but its legacy lives on in water
polo.
The former Yugoslav nations of Croatia, Montenegro and
Serbia have dominated the Olympic men's competition playing a
style known as the "Yugoslav school".
Croatia and Serbia were both unbeaten in the preliminary
rounds of the tournament, each winning their groups, with
Montenegro coming second behind Serbia, prompting one Serbian
player to joke:
"Can you imagine if we didn't separate 20 years ago what
could happen?"
The Yugoslav school of water polo is renowned for its
physicality in what is already a particularly gruelling contact
sport where players wrestle against each other for position, in
an underwater struggle which is not seen by the referees.
"We prefer to play with a lot of contact. This kind of play,
the physical contact and everything in this Yugoslavian old
school, remains in every nation, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia,"
Serbia's Filip Filipovic said.
The characteristics of the Yugoslav school include outfield
players with very strong legs and a centre forward player "who
battles away despite being under constant physical pressure from
defenders", explains Australian coach John Fox.
While this technique has helped the three teams beat
defending champions Hungary, in Serbia and Montenegro's case,
and other opponents such as Italy, the U.S., and Spain, it is
difficult when they match up against each other, the players
say.
Serbia and Montenegro drew 11-11 in their group stage match,
a clash they find testing not just because their style of play
is similar, but because the players find it emotional given that
the two countries separated just six years ago and loyalties
endure between the former team-mates.
Montenegrin captain Nikola Janovic said he was relieved his
team had avoided meeting Croatia in the quarter finals.
"For us it's important in the quarter finals to not go to
Croatia because for us it will be very, very difficult, because
like Serbia, we are the same school," he said.
None of the three former Yugoslav states meet each other in
the quarter finals, opening the door for a gold medal match
between two of the three, and leaving team's like Australia, who
play Serbia later on Wednesday, to contemplate their fate.
"We can't expect to match the Yugoslav countries in
physicality but (we) can make them work harder by playing a more
mobile counter-attack focused game," Fox said.
Cameras sitting on the pool floor show spectators pictures
on a big screen giving them a glimpse into the dark underworld
of the game's physicality, while the scratches, red marks and
some time black eyes seen on the players when they're out of the
water are another clue.
"If you punch someone, someone punches you. So we try to
play normally without punches," Croatian centre forward Niksa
Dobud said.
But people do punch?
"Yes, of course, it's water polo," he said, smiling.
Montenegro play Spain, Serbia face Australia, Hungary have
Italy and Croatia square up to the U.S. in the men's
quarter-finals later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Nigel Hunt)