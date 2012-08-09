Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women beat Spain for gold

LONDON Aug 9 The U.S. beat Spain 8-5 to win the
country's first gold medal in women's water polo, going one
better than they did in Beijing to finally claim the sport's top
prize after 12 years of painful near-misses.
Spain, making their Olympic debut in the women's event, kept
up with the pace in the first quarter but were overpowered by a
stronger American side from the second quarter and failed to
look like a threat again.
American goal scoring ace Maggie Steffens, 19, put away five
to cement her status as the tournament's top scorer and a new
force to be reckoned with in the women's sport.
The youngster's dazzling display in her first Olympics
enabled her veteran Olympian team mates Brenda Villa and Heather
Petri to bask in the golden glow at the top of the podium after
their three previous Games yielded two silvers and a bronze.
Australia won the bronze medal after beating Hungary 13-11
in the third medal match earlier on Thursday.
