Olympics-Water polo-Australia win on penalties to make semis

LONDON Aug 5 Australia battled their way into
the semi-finals of the women's water polo tournament on Sunday
with a 4-2 win on penalties having survived a heart-stopping
extra time period against a furious Chinese team.
The 20-18 victory meant that Australia, medal favourites who
took home the bronze in Beijing four years ago, maintained their
unbeaten track record after what was nearly a huge upset, China
having failed to win in the tournament so far.
To the sound of huge roars from the crowd clad in the gold
and green of Australia's sports teams, the eventual victors took
the lead in extra time but then conceded before hitting the
crossbar with two seconds to go as the tussle went to penalties.
