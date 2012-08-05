版本:
Olympics-Water polo-Hungarian women knock out Russia to reach semis

LONDON Aug 5 Hungary's women's team booked themselves into the semi-finals of the Olympic water polo tournament on Sunday, knocking out Russia with an 11-10 win after they saw off a last-gasp charge.

The victory means Hungary's women's campaign to win their first Olympic medal in water polo stays on track.

While the Hungarian men are the most successful team in Olympic water polo history, the women have never made it to the podium in the event's 12-year history, narrowly missing out on the bronze in 2008.

The Hungarians, whose games attract an army of fans from the waterpolo-mad nation, were level after the third quarter before edging into a lead which they held onto only just, saving a penalty with five seconds left on the clock.

"We are very happy. It's an amazing feeling. It's amazing," an elated Dora Antal, at 18-years-old the youngest player in the women's tournament, told reporters after scoring two goals. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Mark Meadows)

