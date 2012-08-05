UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-U.S., Australia book in semis clash

(Releads, adds scores from second round of quarter finals, more
quotes)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 5 The U.S. women's team eased past
Italy to set up a tantalising Olympic semi-final between the
United States and Australia, the two favourites coming into the
tournament after defending Olympic champions the Netherlands
failed to qualify.
Spain will meet Hungary in the other match on Tuesday.
"It's going to be a heck of a game. It's always great when
Australia and the U.S. match up," U.S. coach Adam Krikorian
said.
"Arguably they're the most talented team in this tournament.
They're big, strong, physical, fast," he said.
The semi-final will be a rematch of one played in Beijing
four years ago, which the United States won, going on to win a
silver medal.
The progression delighted Americans Brenda Villa and Heather
Petri, who have both played in each of the Olympics since
women's water polo was introduced in 2000, and are missing just
one colour medal from their haul of two silvers and a bronze.
The Spanish women, continuing an unbeaten run in what is
their Olympic debut, overcame Britain 9-7, eliminating the host
nation to book a match against Hungary in the other semi-final,
a team they overcame 13-11 in the group stages.
"They're the furthest thing from a dark horse. They've been
the hottest team this year. They're tough, disciplined, smart,"
Krikorian said of the Spanish.
Spain got more than they bargained for against Britain, as a
heavily-biased crowd roared the home team on to within one goal
of their opponents in the final quarter.
HEART-STOPPING
The U.S., who beat Italy 9-6, had a less nerve-racking ride
to the semis than Australia, who survived a heart-stopping extra
time period against China to win on penalties, while Hungary's
progression was also high on drama, as they saved a last-gasp
Russian penalty.
Australia's 20-18 victory saw them take the lead in extra
time and then concede before hitting the crossbar with two
seconds to go, and sending the tussle to penalties, which they
won 4-2, only for the emotions to surface.
"I'm still a little bit teary. It was one of the most
intense games I've ever played," said Australia's Glencora
Ralph, who scored in the penalty shoot-out.
Ralph was not the only one with tears in her eyes as several
of the defeated Chinese players broke down after the dramatic
match, accompanied by the sound of huge roars from the crowd
clad in the gold and green of Australia's sports teams.
"I'm very relieved. Those quarter-finals are really tough
games. There's so much riding on it," said Australian coach Greg
McFadden.
"You go to play for the medals which we've all been training
for, some four years, some eight years, some twelve years, and
now we're in with a chance to win a medal."
McFadden praised the heart shown by the team, especially
with the exclusion of key players like captain Kate Gynther for
more than three major fouls.
"We're Australian. We're all proud to represent our country.
We're never going to die wondering," he said.
Hungary's 11-10 defeat of Russia meant the women's campaign
to win their first Olympic medal in water polo stayed on track.
FIRST PODIUM
While the Hungarian men are the most successful Olympic
water polo team, the women have never made it to the podium in
the event's 12-year existence, narrowly missing out on the
bronze in 2008.
"They are water polo players who have grown up in Hungary,
home of the greatest, where even the water coming from the
showers brings all knowledge, tricks and braveness of the past,"
said jubilant Hungary coach Andras Meresz.
"This courage was the key to reach the semi-final."
The Hungarians, whose games attract an army of fans from the
water polo-mad nation, were level after the third quarter before
edging into a lead which they barely clung on to, saving a
penalty with five seconds left.
