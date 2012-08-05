UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-U.S., Australia book in semis clash

(Releads, adds scores from second round of quarter finals, more quotes)

LONDON Aug 5 The U.S. women's team eased past Italy to set up a tantalising Olympic semi-final between the United States and Australia, the two favourites coming into the tournament after defending Olympic champions the Netherlands failed to qualify.

Spain will meet Hungary in the other match on Tuesday.

"It's going to be a heck of a game. It's always great when Australia and the U.S. match up," U.S. coach Adam Krikorian said.

"Arguably they're the most talented team in this tournament. They're big, strong, physical, fast," he said.

The semi-final will be a rematch of one played in Beijing four years ago, which the United States won, going on to win a silver medal.

The progression delighted Americans Brenda Villa and Heather Petri, who have both played in each of the Olympics since women's water polo was introduced in 2000, and are missing just one colour medal from their haul of two silvers and a bronze.

The Spanish women, continuing an unbeaten run in what is their Olympic debut, overcame Britain 9-7, eliminating the host nation to book a match against Hungary in the other semi-final, a team they overcame 13-11 in the group stages.

"They're the furthest thing from a dark horse. They've been the hottest team this year. They're tough, disciplined, smart," Krikorian said of the Spanish.

Spain got more than they bargained for against Britain, as a heavily-biased crowd roared the home team on to within one goal of their opponents in the final quarter.

HEART-STOPPING

The U.S., who beat Italy 9-6, had a less nerve-racking ride to the semis than Australia, who survived a heart-stopping extra time period against China to win on penalties, while Hungary's progression was also high on drama, as they saved a last-gasp Russian penalty.

Australia's 20-18 victory saw them take the lead in extra time and then concede before hitting the crossbar with two seconds to go, and sending the tussle to penalties, which they won 4-2, only for the emotions to surface.

"I'm still a little bit teary. It was one of the most intense games I've ever played," said Australia's Glencora Ralph, who scored in the penalty shoot-out.

Ralph was not the only one with tears in her eyes as several of the defeated Chinese players broke down after the dramatic match, accompanied by the sound of huge roars from the crowd clad in the gold and green of Australia's sports teams.

"I'm very relieved. Those quarter-finals are really tough games. There's so much riding on it," said Australian coach Greg McFadden.

"You go to play for the medals which we've all been training for, some four years, some eight years, some twelve years, and now we're in with a chance to win a medal."

McFadden praised the heart shown by the team, especially with the exclusion of key players like captain Kate Gynther for more than three major fouls.

"We're Australian. We're all proud to represent our country. We're never going to die wondering," he said.

Hungary's 11-10 defeat of Russia meant the women's campaign to win their first Olympic medal in water polo stayed on track.

FIRST PODIUM

While the Hungarian men are the most successful Olympic water polo team, the women have never made it to the podium in the event's 12-year existence, narrowly missing out on the bronze in 2008.

"They are water polo players who have grown up in Hungary, home of the greatest, where even the water coming from the showers brings all knowledge, tricks and braveness of the past," said jubilant Hungary coach Andras Meresz.

"This courage was the key to reach the semi-final."

The Hungarians, whose games attract an army of fans from the water polo-mad nation, were level after the third quarter before edging into a lead which they barely clung on to, saving a penalty with five seconds left. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Tom Pilcher and Sonya Hepinstall)