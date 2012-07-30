Olympics-Water polo-American teen shines in Games debut

| LONDON, July 30
the most of her Olympic debut on Monday as the 19-year-old
Californian scored seven goals in a 14-13 win over Hungary on
the opening day of the women's water polo tournament.
Steffens's talent and poise in front of goal stood out on a
day that otherwise contained few surprises, with the favoured
U.S. and Australian squads, the 2008 Beijing Games silver and
bronze medallists respectively, securing wins.
Steffens, who watched from the stands when her sister and
team mate Jessica competed in Beijing four years ago, said she
felt "awesome" after recording the biggest Olympic debut goal
tally in the history of women's water polo at the Games.
"Was I surprised? No. She has so much potential in her and I
think she's been waiting to bust out of her skin," Jessica, 25,
said of her sister's performance.
The U.S. team has the Olympic gold medal firmly in its
sights, according to Maggie, who deferred her place at Stanford
University in California to concentrate on water polo.
"This is more important. Stanford can wait for the
possibility of a medal," Maggie, sporting red scratches on her
chest after scrapping against the Hungarians in this most
demanding and aggressive of sports, told reporters.
U.S. captain Brenda Villa, 32, who is competing in her
fourth Olympics, praised the younger Steffens, saying that it
was not just the goals she scored but the chances she created
which made her a stand-out player.
"She's a youngster but you would never tell in the water,
she plays like she's being playing at this level for a long
time," Villa said.
The U.S. looked the stronger side, but came up against a
tough Hungarian team which responded to every U.S. move in a
thrilling match that went down to the wire after a Hungarian
goal in the final minute.
In the earlier games, Australia overcame a series of Italian
retorts for a 10-8 victory, while Spain, playing in its women's
Olympic water polo debut, used a series of outside shots to
pound China 11-6.
Britain's women's water polo team almost rustled some
feathers in what was their first ever Olympic appearance, going
down 7-6 to Russia, a country with a strong water polo tradition
and the only European nation to contest each women's water polo
Olympic tournament since the sport was introduced in 2000.
The women's competition in London is considered much more
open than at previous Games with defending Olympic champion
Netherlands and reigning world champion Greece both absent after
shock defeats in the qualification stages.
Australian coach Greg McFadden played down his team's status
as one the favourites.
"I believe there's six or seven really good teams there.
This is the most open Olympic games since I became involved in
2004," he told reporters.
Fielding a young team whose qualification was a result of
its host nation status, Britain put on a smooth display of water
polo but fell short of matching up to an organised Russian side.
"It was really great for everyone to realise that we do
deserve to be here. Obviously (I'm) disappointed but we've got
to take the positives from it, they didn't have anything more
than us," Britain's captain Fran Leighton said.
There are eight teams in the women's tournament, split into
two groups. All teams will qualify for the knock-out stages but
securing a top position in the group will theoretically present
an easier route to the later stages of the contest.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Frank Pingue)