UPDATE 1-Olympics-Water polo-Spain, Australia finish top of their groups

By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 3 Spain's women lined up a
quarter-final clash against Britain, while the U.S., Beijing
silver medallists, face tougher opponents in Italy in their
knock-out match, and Australia will play China, who like Britain
are yet to post a win.
Spain, whose women's team is making its Olympic debut,
announced their contention for the podium with their
group-topping finish, upsetting the Americans, one of the
favourites for a medal with a team that boasts two four-time
Olympians.
The women's competition in London is considered much more
open than at previous Games given that defending Olympic
champion Netherlands and reigning world champion Greece are both
absent following shock defeats in the qualification stages.
"It's the first time we have come to the Olympics. We come
here not just to play but to win," said Spain's diminutive Anni
Espar, sporting scratches and a bloodshot eye as a result of the
relentless wrestle between players that characterises water
polo.
While Spain and the U.S. drew in their clash on Wednesday,
under the tournament scoring system Spain finished top of the
group due to their superior goal difference against third-placed
Hungary.
With less than 10 seconds remaining of their match against
Hungary, Espar scored the goal that guaranteed their top spot
finish, netting the team a 13-11 victory, after it earlier let a
three-goal advantage slip away.
"We needed to score, so it was a bit tense. We kept calm and
we scored," said Espar, who scored a hat-trick.
Spanish head-coach Miguel Angel Oca was red-carded in the
adrenalin filled clash and world governing body FINA said he
would be suspended for the quarter-final.
AUSTRALIA CRUISING
Australia cruised past Russia 11-8 to top their half of the
draw and set up a quarter-final against China, who lost 7-6 to
the U.S. in the final match of the day.
The Stingers, the team's nickname in Australia, are another
medal favourite, and handed Russia their first defeat of the
tournament with an 11-8 victory.
The women's water polo contest features eight teams, split
into two groups with all of the teams going through to the
knock-out stages but higher placed teams ensuring they meet the
lower ranked teams from the other group in the quarter-finals.
"We've come here for one job and that's to get the gold
medal so just six games, three down, just ticking the boxes as
we keep going," Australia's Nicola Zagame, 21, said after
scoring a cool four goals from four attempts.
Italy beat Britain, who are competing as a result of their
host nation status, 10-5 to post their first win of the
tournament and take third place in group B.
Russia will play Hungary in the other quarter-final match.
The two countries rivalry in men's water polo was made famous by
the "Blood in the Water" match at the 1956 Games.
A number of films have been made about the vicious clash
which took place just over a month after the Soviet Union
quelled a Hungarian revolution against Soviet rule.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alison Williams)