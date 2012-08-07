UPDATE 1-Olympics-Water polo-U.S. overcome coaching error to reach final

(Adds detail, quotes)
By Sarah Young
LONDON Aug 7 United States coach Adam Krikorian
had to apologise to his team after a tactical error forced the
Olympic women's waterpolo semi-final against Australia into
extra time on Tuesday before the Americans won 11-9 to advance
to the gold medal match.
Leading 9-8 with only seconds to go, Krikorian called a
time-out, mistakenly believing that his team had possession,
which resulted in an automatic penalty shot for the other side.
Australia's Ashley Southern converted the penalty to send
the match into the extra periods before the Americans scored
twice to progress to their second successive Olympic final.
"They came over and I said, 'my bad'," Krikorian said of his
error. "When you mess up, you've got to own up to it.
"I was feeling horrible. There's thoughts that go through
your mind, man, I might have blown this one (but) ...nothing
will break this team."
The American players said they had been unfazed by their
coach's error.
"We looked at each other and said 'we've been through this
before'. Nothing's going to affect us," teenager Maggie Steffens
said.
"We're going to be the team that finishes this. We knew that
whatever it came down to, we're going to keep fighting," said
Steffens, whose huge goal-tally has made her the darling of the
U.S. team in her Games debut.
The semi-final, a replay of their clash at the same stage in
Beijing, was intense with numerous tussles between players and
the maze of visible red scratches on arms and chests evidence of
the rivalry between the best two sides in the world since the
women's competition was introduced to the Olympics in 2000.
"They're definitely our biggest rival. Every game against
the U.S. you know you've got to come up with a big battle,"
Southern said.
Having disposed of their closest rival, the Americans will
now face either Spain or Hungary in the final, with the outcome
to be decided by a match later on Tuesday.
"We tied Spain, we won by one against Hungary, it's going to
be another dog-fight like that one," Krikorian said.
The Australians, who won bronze in Beijing and were one of
the favourites alongside the U.S. coming into this tournament,
will play the loser of the Spain-Hungary match for the bronze.
"We got a lifeline," Australia coach Greg McFadden said of
the match going to extra time. "But America were too good, too
strong and they did what they needed to win in extra-time."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)