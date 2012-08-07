Olympics-Water polo-Spain's women power to final in Games debut

LONDON Aug 7 Unbeaten debutants Spain edged
Hungary 10-9 to claim a spot in the women's Olympic water polo
final on Tuesday.
Spain's youngsters, who also beat Hungary in the group
stage, face the United States in Thursday's gold medal match.
Deafening support from Hungary's fans, who outnumbered those
waving Spanish flags, was not enough for their team to beat
opponents who fired off a torrent of accurate, powerful shots.
Hungary's men are the most successful Olympic water polo
team but the women have not made the podium in the event's
12-year existence. They just missed out on third place in 2008
but now have a shot at the bronze medal in a playoff with
Australia.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Ken Ferris)