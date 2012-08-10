WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Water polo-Italy face Croatia for gold after upset

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 10 Italy defeated tournament
favourites Serbia 9-7 in the semi-finals of the men's water polo
tournament, setting up a gold-medal match against Croatia and
leaving their beaten opponents fighting for the bronze for the
second Olympics in a row.
The Italian victory upset the Balkan countries' grip on the
competition, which had looked to have been heading for a
showdown between two former Yugoslavian countries, after Serbia,
Montenegro and Croatia dominated its early stages.
Croatia put on a strong defensive display to beat Montenegro
7-5 earlier on Friday and book their place in an Olympic final
for first time since 1996.
In the later match, the Italians upstaged Serbia, who failed
to convert their attacking chances and found themselves thwarted
by the Italian's impenetrable goalkeeper Stefano Tempesti.
"We said at the beginning of the game, don't fall into their
traps," said Italy's Pietro Figlioli.
"They want to wrestle and make it into a physical match
whereas our strong point is our movement, our velocity, our
counter attacks and we walked all over them with our game."
Serbia, who had been tipped to go all the way and like
Croatia and Montenegro are renowned for their physical style of
water polo, were shocked by an Italian surge from the start and
trailed for the rest of the match.
"This is a huge shock, because we were favourites for this
game," said Serbia's Slobodan Nikic, who praised Tempesti's
performance in goal.
The match on Friday was a repeat of the outcome of last
year's world championships, when Italy beat Serbia in extra time
to win the title. The Italians are now guaranteed a medal, their
first in the men's game for 16 years.
"I told you that each match we would play better and better,
and this is what has happened. (The Serbian team was) very
strong physically, but we play very clever tactically," said the
Italian coach Alessandro Campagna.
The gold medal clash on Sunday is a re-run of a group stage
match which Croatia won comfortably 11-6.
Serbia's bronze medal match against Montenegro is a repeat
of the third place match in Beijing, where Serbia prevailed. The
two drew when they met in the preliminary round of this
tournament.
"Italy were better and stronger. All credit to them. Now we
have to fight for third place, for the bronze medal and it is
going to be difficult," said Serbia's Filip Filipovic.
"At the moment, we are emotionally and physically flat but
we have to try one more time."
(; editing by Michael Holden)