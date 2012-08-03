Olympics-Weightlifting-Light lunch seals gold medal for Poland

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 3 Weightlifting is a sport of fine
margins and when two athletes who have lifted the hundreds of
kilos above their head can't be separated, the difference
between gold and silver comes down to who ate the lightest
lunch.
Two Olympic gold medal events were decided on Thursday by an
athlete's bodyweight after they lifted the same total weight in
competition, leaving the one who weighed the least at the
pre-event check in to take home a gold medal.
"I ate a whole breakfast: boiled eggs and a little bit of
porridge and for lunch I just had a small piece of chicken,"
said Polish gold medallist Adrian Zielinski.
That meal left him just 130 grams lighter than silver
medallist, Apti Aukhadov from Russia, when the time came to
weigh in two hours before the start of their men's 85 kilogram
class weightlifting competition.
"I started my morning with muesli and nuts, that was my
breakfast. For lunch I ate a chicken broth and then I ate a
small piece of fish and I had my tea with a chocolate bar,"
Aukhadov said.
To put the difference in perspective, 130 grams is roughly
equivalent to a chicken fillet or a small cup of water.
In the earlier women's event weightlifters from Kazakhstan
and Russia were separated by a slightly wider margin, 220 grams,
at the end of a fierce contest that saw eight Olympics records
broken.
