Olympics-Weightlifting-British also-ran inspires and entertains

LONDON, July 31 Just 50 metres separate London's
Olympic weightlifting arena from the exit at the Excel arena yet
it took Briton Gareth Evans more than an hour to walk it on
Tuesday.
With children queuing up for autographs and grandmothers
insisting he pose for photographs, a passer-by might have
imagined the diminutive Welshman had just won gold.
In fact, he finished next to last in the B group of athletes
not expected to challenge for medals.
"I've come out, got mobbed and it's taken me nearly an hour
to get out. The crowd were absolutely fantastic too and I
managed to entertain them," Evans told Reuters as he met his
new-found fans.
Inside the arena, Evans had emerged to a rapturous reception
from a partisan British crowd decked out in flags and facepaint,
and proceeded to ramp up the atmosphere, urging on the cheers as
he approached the barbell for his final lift.
His two best lifts totalled a personal best 288 kilograms,
but were well off the medal pace with the top athletes yet to
lift.
"Hey, if it's made one little lad want to do weightlifting,
then mission accomplished, because the Olympics Games has
inspired me," he said.
