PREVIEW-Olympics-Weightlifting-Gold beckons for Iran's super Salimi

LONDON, July 21 Striking a delicate balance
between explosive power, speed and fluid technique, Iran's top
super heavyweight weightlifter is expected to lift the
equivalent of two baby elephants' worth of steel above his head
to claim gold at the London Olympics.
Continuing Iran's legacy of heavyweight lifters, 22-year-old
Behdad Salimikordasiabi is the heart of Iran's six-strong squad
expected to encounter stiff competition from Germany and Russia
to win medals in the men's heavier weight divisions.
'Salimi' set a world record at the 2011 World Championships
in Paris by lifting 214 kilograms in the first of two lifts to
confirm his reputation as the dominant force in the over 105kg
category.
"If nothing surprising happens, Salimi has an easy job to do
a 205kg snatch and a 250kg clean and jerk, and then I think he
can win," said Kazem Panjavi, a former Olympic lifter who
competed for Iran and now coaches young athletes in Britain.
"But the stress of the Olympics is high. Anyone can take
this pressure and use it to become Olympic champion. Some of the
competitors, they don't train well but when they go to the
platform they just fight -- I call them warriors."
As a testament to the role mental strength plays in
weightlifting, Germany's Matthias Steiner harnessed the emotion
of a promise made to his late wife to stun his rivals and claim
the superheavyweight gold in Beijing.
Weightlifting featured at the first modern Olympics in 1896,
and is set to draw strong crowds to London's ExCeL arena as male
and female athletes lift barbells loaded with two to three times
their bodyweight.
The gold medal goes to the athlete who lifts the heaviest
combined weight in the two different styles - the single
movement snatch, and the two stage clean and jerk. Athletes have
three attempts at each style and in the event of a tie, the
lifter with the lowest bodyweight wins.
Of the nations expected to take home a share of the 15 gold
medals up for grabs, China is likely to excel, particularly in
the lighter divisions.
On home turf at the 2008 Beijing Games China bagged eight
gold medals, dominating the female event and setting a total of
four Olympic records across the men's and women's competition.
However, their 10-person team features just one of those
gold medallists, underlining the strength in depth of the
country's weightlifting programme and the potential for
little-known athletes to emerge and claim Olympic glory.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)