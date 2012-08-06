PROFILE-Olympics-Iran's man-mountain 'Salimi' lifts for gold

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 The vast Olympic training room at
London's ExCel arena feels instantly smaller the moment Iran's
22 year-old super heavyweight weightlifting prodigy Behdad
Salimikordasiabi walks in.
Not just because he stands 6 feet and 6 inches (198 cm) tall
in a sport dominated by the short and squat, but because
'Salimi' also walks with the confidence of a man ready to win
the title of the strongest man at the London Olympics on
Tuesday.
Other lifters pause their training to watch him, volunteers
linger over their duties to see him complete a lift, and almost
every member of the weightlifting alumni that make up the
sport's governing body stops to shake his hand.
No one goes away disappointed. Every hand offered is taken,
dozens of people go home with a posed picture next to the big
man, and every lift of a gruelling training routine is completed
without fuss and barely a grunt.
Since Salimikordasiabi entered senior international
competition at the Asian championships in 2009 he has yet to be
beaten in the over-105 kg, super heavyweight division.
He won his first world title in 2010 and successfully
defended it in 2011, setting the world record for snatch lift --
one of two Olympic lifting styles -- in the process.
That lift totalled 214 kg, roughly equivalent to two baby
forest elephants, and earned him one of the three world records
set by his mentor and two-time Olympic champion, Hossein
Rezazadeh.
Rezazadeh is perhaps the only man capable of eclipsing
Salimikordasiabi's presence in the weight room. After winning
gold in the Sydney and Athens Games he has risen to the role of
president of the Iranian governing body for weightlifting -- the
top title in a country where heavyweight lifters are revered.
Rezazadeh will be right behind Salimi, both figuratively and
literally, when he takes to the platform on Tuesday in the
headline event of the Olympic weightlifting competition.
"I will be greatly pleased if he sets a new record and
breaks my record. The name of Iran is important, not the name of
Rezazadeh or Salimi," Rezazadeh said.
"His coach has helped him in technical terms and I'm going
to help him in spiritual ways. I'm going to charge him before
his competition, during his competition and help him give a
better performance."
COMPLETE CONTROL
Born to middle-class parents in Ghaemshahr in the north of
Iran, Salimikordasiabi is an educated man studying for a
university degree in physical education.
Speaking in broken but competent English, he politely
explains that he has been advised not to give interviews to
Western media, but when asked if he can break the world record
he smiles: "Gold first".
That task seems well within reach -- his entry weight into
the competition puts him 10 kg ahead of his closest rival and
countryman Sajjad Anoushiravani Hamlabad.
To claim the world record for the clean and jerk style he
needs to lift 264 kg, and if his best lifts in the snatch and
the clean and jerk total more than 472 kg he will wipe
Rezazadeh's name from the world record list.
The secret of his success, he says, is "good training, with
heavy weights", but that understates the athleticism required to
beat off the challenge of an international field containing
notable competitors from Russia, Germany and Ukraine.
With his hulking frame barely covered by a XXL t-shirt,
Salimi starts his training with low weights, perfecting the
explosive speed needed to lift the barbell from the floor to an
arm's length above his head in a single two-second movement.
He ends the routine in the gaze of cameraphone lenses,
taking the barbell from a stand raised to shoulder level and
loaded with three red discs, a blue and a yellow -- a total of
245 kg -- then squatting to the floor with the bar across the
back of his neck.
Slowly, and in complete control, he returns to an upright
position, and replaces it on the stand with improbable delicacy.
Training is over for the day.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)