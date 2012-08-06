UPDATE 1-Olympics-Weightlifting-Ukraine's Torokhtiy wins heavyweight gold

(Adds quotes, details)
By William James
LONDON Aug 6 Ukraine's Oleksiy Torokhtiy
capitalised on the absence of leading rivals to win Olympic gold
in the 105kg weightlifting division on Monday, beating off the
challenge of Iran's Navab Nasirshelal.
Spectators hoping for a repeat of the head-to-head between
Russia's Khadzhimurat Akkaev and Dmitriy Klokov, who came first
and second at the world championships last year, were left
disappointed when both athletes withdrew late due to injury.
That left Torokhtiy free to take top spot with a total of
412kg, consisting of a 185kg snatch lift and a 227kg clean and
jerk, that put him just 1kg ahead of silver medallist
Nasirshelal. The bronze medal went to Bartlomiej Bonk of Poland.
Despite entering the competition in the shadow of the
Russian pair, Torokhtiy said he arrived in London with serious
ambitions of a medal.
"I didn't come here as a tourist, I came here as a person
who has a dream," he told reporters.
"Before the Olympic games in 2008 I dreamt about taking part
in this Olympics. That came true but then I had a new dream to
get to the podium - then I was indifferent which place I got."
Torokhtiy's chances of fulfilling that dream improved when
experienced Polish lifter, and 2010 world champion, Marcin
Dolega bowed out of the event early after failing three attempts
to complete a 190 kg snatch lift in the first round.
Nevertheless, he faced a tough battle with Iranian
Nasirshelal who failed in the final round with the last clean
and jerk lift of the competition at 227kg that would have given
him the gold.
Underlining the absence of the category's top lifters, the
winning total was 18kg under the weight Akkaev lifted to win the
world title last year and below that of gold medal winner Ilya
Ilyin who lifted 418 kg to win the 94 kg weight class on
Saturday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)