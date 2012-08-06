Olympics-Weightlifting-Injury denied me chance at gold - Akkaev

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 6 A last minute back injury that
required emergency surgery cost weightlifter Khadzhimurat Akkaev
an Olympic gold medal and a clean sweep of world records, the
Russian said on Monday.
World champion Akkaev was due to compete in the 105-kilogram
category but said he was unable to take to the platform after
suffering a herniated disc in his back last week - an injury
that mean he was unable to walk until Sunday.
Oleksiy Torokhtiy of Ukraine capitalised on the absence of
Akkaev and other top competitors to take gold.
But Akkaev, who took the unusual step of calling an
impromptu news conference following the medal ceremony to
discuss his injury, said he could have beaten Torokhtiy's 412 kg
winning total and had been targetting world records.
"You have to understand this is not the biggest total in
weight," Akkaev said of Torokhtiy's performance while offering
his congratulations to the Ukrainian.
"It was in our plans to set at least three world records. If
we talk about my personal results (in training), the total
weight is 455 kilograms."
The Russian weightlifting federation had said on Saturday
Akkaev would not compete.
"(The decision) was taken after the surgery, and the surgery
was a very difficult and complicated surgery. More than three
hours," Akkaev said.
Akkaev stood, baring his back to reporters and displaying a
bandaged surgery wound.
But Akkaev's name, alongside that of compatriot Dmitriy
Klokov who also withdrew late through injury, remained on the
start list until 90 minutes before the event started.
Klokov had failed to recover from a knee injury that also
required surgery and had not flown to London, said Davyd Rigert,
head coach of the Russian weightlifting team.
He added that the decision to withdraw both athletes had
been delayed to give them every chance to recover, but that
eventually he had to inform the organisers that he would not be
fit to compete.
"Believe me, it was not an easy decision to make," he said.
"It was really a very dramatic decision for me."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)